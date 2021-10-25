Disney World attendees slammed for wearing this inappropriate shirt

A couple is getting some flak online for wearing what many deemed an inappropriate shirt to Disney World.

A photo of the couple, shared by former Disney creative designer Sam Carter, shows the pair wearing the shirts which have reappropriated the distinct "D" in the Disney logo.

One shirt reads, "I gave her the ‘D,’" while the other says, "I wanted the ‘D."

"D is for Don’t," wrote Carter in the Twitter post.

Many Twitter users condemned what they regarded as low-brow humor.

"Kind of tacky to bring to a theme park," wrote one Twitter user.

"D is for discomfort," wrote another, to which someone replied: "D is for disturbed."

NETFLIX, DISNEY AMONG ‘ULTIMATE WINNERS’ OF STREAMING WAR, ANALYST SAYS

Others chastised their fellow Twitter users for being prudish and lacking a sense of humor.

Fox Business reached out to Disney and Disney World for comment but did not hear back before publication.

Disney’s parks have explicit policies about wearing appropriate attire, but it remains unclear to what extent it would apply to this couple.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

On its website, the company says it reserves "the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other guests."