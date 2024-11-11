Disney Cruise Line ship rescues passengers at sea from sinking catamaran near Bermuda

A Disney Cruise Line ship that was traversing the Atlantic Ocean made an unexpected stop Sunday to help rescue four people from a sinking catamaran off the coast of Bermuda.

The 50-foot catamaran, named Serenity, began taking on water after a gasket failure in the escape hatch happened about 230 miles away from Bermuda, according to a report from ABC7.

Passengers from Serenity placed a call for help, in which turn the U.S. Coast Guard sent a broadcast.

The Disney Treasure, which was making a voyage from Eemshaven, Netherlands, to Port Canaveral, Florida, was about 80 miles away from the sinking catamaran. The Treasure launched a small boat operation, which made it to the Serenity and rescued all four passengers.

"We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to provide aid to the boat passengers in peril," Disney Treasure Captain Marco Nogara said in a statement to ABC News. "Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety."

The passengers were safely rescued and there were no medical issues, according to the report.