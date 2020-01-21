Disney, Universal shut down Florida water parks because it’s too cold

It’s too cold in Florida to go for a swim.

Continue Reading Below

That’s the thinking of some of the state’s biggest water parks, which have been shut down as cold temperatures hit Orlando. Tuesday, temperatures hovered around 53 degrees during the day and were forecast to hit 35 in the evening, according to AccuWeather.

Disney Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed on at least Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, according to the company’s website, which shows no available hours for the attraction on those days.

BAD WEATHER FORCES DELAY OF SPACEX SIMULATED ROCKET FAILURE TEST

As for Universal, the Volcano Bay attraction — “a spectacular volcano towering over a sun swept beach” — has been temporarily shut down at Orlando Resort and Aquatica Orlando locations. The park will remain closed through Jan. 23, then close again from Jan. 27 through Jan 30, when temperatures could dip and with a possibility of rain.

Image 1 of 3

TRUMP’S 'SOUTHERN WHITE HOUSE' COULD SEE HURRICANE DORIAN

The resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business but posted on Twitter that “#VolcanoBay will be closed due to cold weather on Monday, January 20th, Tuesday, January 21st and Wednesday, January 22nd.” For updates on when the park will reopen, it continued, “please call 407-817-8317.”

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

AccuWeather said that during the peak of the cold, highs could “range from the lower 30s over the southern Appalachians to the middle 60s in South Florida. Low temperatures are forecast to range from the middle teens over the southern Appalachians to near 50 in the Florida Keys. However, a breeze will make it feel colder along the Atlantic coast.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS