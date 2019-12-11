Disney sued for using these three words on ‘Frozen 2’ merch

Media giant Disney is being sued for using the phrase “Trust Your Journey” as part of its “Frozen 2” release. A Nevada-based company that shares inspirational stories for those facing breast cancer says it used the phrase first.

According to a report in TMZ, the company — also called Trust Your Journey and headed up by a cancer survivor and a young widowed mother — has used that name and slogan since 2007. They claim Disney is using it illegally on “Frozen 2” merchandise.

In the lawsuit, the company said the trademarked phrase can be found on Disney T-shirts, posters and jewelry despite Trust Your Journey already sporting it on its own goods.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 147.59 +1.49 +1.02%

Some of the Disney products with the slogan can be found through third-party sellers.

Neither Disney nor Trust Your Journey immediately responded to a request for comment from FOX Business, but the suit could have big monetary implications for both.

Disney brought in nearly $60 billion in U.S. revenue last year. And “Frozen 2,” which was released Nov. 22, has already brought in a whopping $340 million in U.S. ticket sales.

This latest suit comes on the heels of another $28 million lawsuit against the company, filed by TV host Bill Nye the Science Guy, claiming Disney under-reported or withheld his share of profits from the 1990s syndicated series, “Bill Nye, the Science Guy.”

Disney’s stock is up 31 percent on the year.

