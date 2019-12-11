Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Disney sued for using these three words on ‘Frozen 2’ merch

The company claims Disney is infringing on its slogan

By FOXBusiness
close
Check out the avalanche of toys, clothing, shoes and lifestyle-related merchandise as retailers bank big off the box office hit.video

'Frozen 2' merchandise hitting stores

Check out the avalanche of toys, clothing, shoes and lifestyle-related merchandise as retailers bank big off the box office hit.

Media giant Disney is being sued for using the phrase “Trust Your Journey” as part of its “Frozen 2” release. A Nevada-based company that shares inspirational stories for those facing breast cancer says it used the phrase first.

Continue Reading Below

According to a report in TMZ, the company — also called Trust Your Journey and headed up by a cancer survivor and a young widowed mother — has used that name and slogan since 2007. They claim Disney is using it illegally on “Frozen 2” merchandise.

In the lawsuit, the company said the trademarked phrase can be found on Disney T-shirts, posters and jewelry despite Trust Your Journey already sporting it on its own goods.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY147.59+1.49+1.02%

Some of the Disney products with the slogan can be found through third-party sellers.

Neither Disney nor Trust Your Journey immediately responded to a request for comment from FOX Business, but the suit could have big monetary implications for both.

Disney brought in nearly $60 billion in U.S. revenue last year. And “Frozen 2,” which was released Nov. 22, has already brought in a whopping $340 million in U.S. ticket sales.

Bill Nye, known for the hit TV show "Bill Nye the Science Guy," is suing Disney over royalties owed throughout 20 plus years of show life.<br> Video

PEACOCK WILL GET $2 BILLION TOWARD STREAMING CONTENT

This latest suit comes on the heels of another $28 million lawsuit against the company, filed by TV host Bill Nye the Science Guy, claiming Disney under-reported or withheld his share of profits from the 1990s syndicated series, “Bill Nye, the Science Guy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Disney’s stock is up 31 percent on the year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS