Disney to push major 2020 releases to streaming service, report

Disney may bypass movie theaters yet again and send its latest 2020 movie releases to its streaming platform, a move that could further devastate the country's major theater chains still reeling from months of stifled operations.

Continue Reading Below

According to multiple reports, the "House of Mouse" is mulling over the possibility of pushing a swath of new titles to Disney+, as the company invests even further into the service due to the virus-related shift in consumer habits.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek noted in October that the company was looking to be "more effective and nimble in making the content consumers want most, delivered in the way they prefer to consume it."

DISNEY SHIFTS FOCUS TO STREAMING CONTENT WITH REORGANIZATION OF MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS

Stocks in this Article DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY $141.07 -0.65 (-0.46%)

Although no decision has been made, the move would affect droves of remakes such as "Cruella" starring Emma Stone and "Pinocchio" starring Tom Hanks and "Peter Pan and Wendy" starring Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, according to Deadline.

It also remains unclear if the movies will be free for subscribers or if they will come at a cost.

Representatives for Disney have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

DISNEY MAY DELAY 'BLACK WIDOW' RELEASE AGAIN, PUSHES 'SOUL' TO STREAMING SERVICE: REPORT

The move, however, is also widely expected after the recent exodus of most major upcoming releases.

In October, Walt Disney Co. announced its Pixar film “Soul” will skip theaters and instead premiere on Disney+ on Christmas.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A month earlier, Disney steered “Mulan” to its streaming service of 60 million-plus subscribers but charged $30 for early access.

Meanwhile, the company decided to delay the planned 2020 releases of a handful of other major movies until 2021. They include Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS