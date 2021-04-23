Disney Skyliner gondolas temporarily halted after collision: report

An Instagram user captured the moment after two Disney Skyliner gondolas allegedly "banged into each other" at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on Thursday causing the aerial ride to temporarily stop.

The account, Next Stop Main Street, posted a short video on its Instagram story of the two gondolas saying that glass had shattered as a result of the incident. Disney’s Hollywood Studio was tagged as the location in the story.

The user, Alyssa, reposted the same clip a few hours later after it gained a lot of attraction on social media. This time, however, the user said she believed that no one was inside at the time, "so no one was hurt."

After she posting the video, she said received messages a few hours later that the is ride was up and running again, although she said she couldn't confirm this independently.

Disney's Skyliner gondola system connects Hollywood Studios and Epcot to Disney hotels, transporting tourists to areas such as the Pop Century Resort and the Riviera Resort.

The company issued a note on its website saying that the ride was temporarily down until 8:45 p.m., according to the Orlando Sentinel.

However, this isn't the first time the gondolas have faced issues. In 2019, riders were stuck inside the gondolas for hours after an apparent malfunction, a witness told the outlet.

There were no injuries reported, Disney said at the time.

Disney did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.