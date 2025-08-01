Disney World ferry boat crashes into dock during rough weather: 'A lot of people screaming'

A ferry boat at Walt Disney World crashed into a dock during rough weather, officials said.

Fire and rescue officials in Orange County, Florida, told FOX 35 that its crew had helped respond to a boat crash at Disney's Transportation & Ticket Center on Wednesday night.

Photos shared with the outlet show multiple people being treated by paramedics, with several of them being loaded onto stretchers for additional treatment.

While it's unclear what exactly unfolded, officials said a boat crashed at Disney's Transportation & Ticket Center while showers and thunderstorms were rolling through the Central Florida area on Wednesday night.

The ferry boats used to transport people have two levels, with some benches on both levels, but according to the report, people commonly stand on the boat instead. The boats travel between Disney's Transportation & Ticket Center and Disney's Magic Kingdom.

Tami Hackett, who was on the boat with her family, recalled what happened during the crash.

"Suddenly we crashed into something and we all went flying forward, falling. The stroller landed on its back, causing the girls to hit their heads. A lot of people screaming and really hurt bad. We got the girls out, and they docked. And honestly that is when it all went down hill. Not only was there no announcement on what to do when injured, they just had us get off the boat," Hackett told FOX 35.

Another person who was on the boat, Heidi Goldsworthy, said the scene was chaotic.

"It was so sudden and it was chaotic, completely chaotic afterwards. Passengers were helping passengers get up, checking on people, making sure that everybody was okay," Goldsworthy told the outlet.

It was not the first time ferry boats at Walt Disney World have been involved in mishaps.

Justin Tripp sued Walt Disney World after a ferry boat crashed into a dock, allegedly sending him into a trash can.

Tripp said in a lawsuit that he sustained several injuries to his head and neck as well as other parts of his body.

"Disney knew, or in the exercise of reasonable care should have known, of the actions and inactions that caused the allision or crash of the ferry into the dock and failed to correct such conditions," the lawsuit states.

FOX Business reached out to Walt Disney World for comment.