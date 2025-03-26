Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Disney closing decades-old ride this summer to revamp with new tech

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin closing in August for upgrades

close
Disney showcases new blasters, targets coming to decades-old Walt Disney World ride. video

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin upgrades preview

Disney showcases new blasters, targets coming to decades-old Walt Disney World ride.

A nearly 30-year-old ride at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is closing this summer so it can get a new show scene, updated ride vehicles and gameplay enhancements. 

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin will close in August and reopen some time next year, a Walt Disney World executive said Tuesday.

"We're not just, you know, sitting on our laurels and saying, ‘Well, let’s just kind of keep it running,'" Michael Hundgen, Creative Portfolio Executive Producer with Walt Disney Imagineering, said. "This is a great update to a classic attraction." 

One of the biggest upgrades to the iconic Tomorrowland ride will be the addition of handheld blasters, so guests of all ages can have better aim and potentially score more points. Disney Imagineers will upgrade the blasters with new lighting, sound and vibration effects, so Space Rangers will no longer wonder if they have hit specific targets. 

DISNEY REVEALS DETAILS FOR NEW THEME PARK RIDES BASED ON BELOVED FRANCHISES

Current Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin currently has ride-cart mounted blasters, as seen in this photo.  (Disney / Fox News)

Imagineers recently participated in a play test of the improvements, which Disney said in a media release is critical to "delivering an out-of-this-world experience for our guests."

"Everyone had a great time, and our team learned a lot," project creative director Justin DeTolla said in a statement. "We’ve been working on this project for quite some time now, so it was exciting to see it all come to life for the first time in the field."

DISNEY GRANTS PRINCESS BALLGOWN MAKING WISH FOR 10-YEAR-OLD GIRL BATTLING CANCER

Disney Imagineers Buzz Playtest

Disney Imagineers got to conduct a play test of the new technology coming to the beloved Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin.  (Disney / Fox News)

The dark, slow-moving ride is considered suitable for all ages and allows for some family or friend competition. Its storyline battling Zurg comes from 1999's Toy Story 2, which was produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 101.61 +1.43 +1.43%
Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin new blasters and targets

Disney Imagineers showcased the changes coming to Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin on March 25, 2025. The ride will close in August 2025 and reopen sometime next year.  (Pilar Arias / Fox News)

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin "Buddy"

One of the upgrades coming to Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin is "Buddy," a robot that will help Space Rangers prepare for their mission.  (Pilar Arias / Fox News)

Walt Disney World is preparing for the summer travel season with new family deals on tickets, dining and hotels. Two new shows featuring The Little Mermaid and Disney Villains premiere on May 27, just days after Universal Epic Universe opens.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A new nighttime parade is also coming to Magic Kingdom later this summer. 