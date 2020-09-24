Walt Disney Co. denies Evel Knievel infringement lawsuit claims, plans to 'vigorously' fight back in court

The Walt Disney Company is denying that the “Toy Story 4” character Duke Caboom was a rip-off of the late stuntman Evel Knievel.

K&K Promotions, the company who claims to own Knievel’s likeness, image, and publicity, recently revealed they are suing The Walt Disney Company, Pixar and other Disney affiliations for copyright infringement.

“The claims are without merit and we intend to defend against them vigorously in court,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business on Wednesday in response to the lawsuit.

“Toy Story 4” was released in June 2019.

Caboom's character was voiced by Keanu Reeves.

K&K filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, Nev., a press release states.

Knievel was a stuntman in the ‘70s who had a signature white suit and helmet that was decorated with a red, white, and blue American flag-like decal.

K&K claims Caboom had a similar costume in “Toy Story 4.” In the film, Caboom is Canadian and his design reflected the country’s flag with maple leaf designs.

K&K is seeking actual, compensatory, statutory and punitive damages, as well as profits from the film “in an amount to be determined at trial," according to the release. They also are seeking profits from “Toy Story 4” Caboom merchandise and toys.

Knievel’s son Kelly and a K&K spokesperson said, “Evel Knievel did not thrill millions around the world, break his bones and spill his blood just so Disney could make a bunch of money.”