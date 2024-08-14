Disney citing widower's app account, ticket purchase as reason to throw out fatal allergic reaction lawsuit

Disney and Disney Springs restaurant Raglan Road say a lawsuit following the death of a New York doctor from an allergic reaction should be tossed out because her widower signed up for a Disney+ account years earlier, according to court papers.

The response was filed on May 31. A supplemental filing the same day said plaintiff Jeffrey Piccolo used a MyDisney account to purchase tickets to EPCOT, which were refunded after being unused following his wife's death. Disney claims terms and conditions agreed upon by both Disney+ and MyDisney give up his "right to litigate a dispute in court before a judge or jury," indicating that arbitration should be administered by a mediator.

Piccolo's attorneys called Disney's response "preposterous" and "fatally flawed" in an Aug. 2 court filing. They also argue Piccolo's wrongful death suit is filed on behalf of his wife's estate, rather than on behalf of himself.

Piccolo's complaint submitted to a Florida court in February states Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan died in early October from an allergic reaction after eating at the Irish restaurant on Disney World’s property. The complaint says negligence by Disney and the restaurant resulted in her death.

DISNEY HIT WITH LAWSUIT AFTER DOCTOR HAS FATAL ALLERGIC REACTION

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 86.08 +0.48 +0.57%

Piccolo is asking the court to award him damages "in excess of" $50,000 from the entertainment giant and the restaurant, according to the complaint, which says he has experienced mental pain and suffering, loss of companionship and other damages since the death of his wife.

While at the restaurant, the couple told their waiter about Tangsuan’s severe dairy and nut allergies and sought assurance multiple times that the food she would get would not contain those ingredients, according to the suit. But she wound up getting fritters, scallops, a vegan shepherd’s pie and onion rings , which the staff said were dairy and nut-free despite some not having allergen-free flags, the lawsuit alleges.

JUDGE DISMISSES DISNEY'S LAWSUIT ALLEGING RETALIATION BY DESANTIS

Tangsuan’s fatal allergic reaction occurred while she was perusing shops not long after the family’s dinner at Raglan Road, the lawsuit says. She was 42, according to an obituary.

FOX Business reached out to Disney for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Raglan Road has operated in Disney Springs since 2005. It is known for offering Irish food as well as "live Irish music and dance," according to the Disney Springs website.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.