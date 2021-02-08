Disney California Adventure to host ‘ticketed experience’ with food, merch, entertainment

Disney’s California Adventure Park is aiming to reopen for a “limited-time ticketed experience” next month.

News of this special event comes straight from a letter issued to cast members by Disneyland President Ken Potrock Monday which also coincided with the park’s 20th anniversary.

An exact date for the return was not provided in the letter, but park executives anticipate their event to take place in March at some point.

“Currently planned to begin mid-March, we will debut an all-new, limited-time ticketed experience, focused on our world-famous food and beverage offerings from around the resort, the latest merchandise and unique, carefully crafted entertainment experiences,” Potrock’s letter said.

A representative from The Walt Disney Company confirmed to FOX Business that the event is not a theme park experience due to current coronavirus regulations set by the state of California. Attractions will not be in operation, however, guests will be welcomed in for a new experience that has capacity limits and enhanced health and safety measures.

Close to 1,000 cast members will be able to return to work thanks to this new ticketed experience and the recently reopened Buena Vista Street, which extended the Downtown Disney District, an outdoor shopping center that offers dining and entertainment options.

Downtown Disney reopened in July while other business segments have remained shuttered due to COVID-19.

For example, Disneyland, Disney California Adventure Park and its resort hotels have been closed to the public since March 16, 2020 – five days after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic.

The Anaheim theme parks and resorts have not been allowed to reopen like Walt Disney World in Orlando due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the state. Currently, California has beat out the 49 other states with more than 3.4 million positive coronavirus cases reported, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.

A theme park reopening bill was only introduced on Thursday by two California Assembly members, a report from Deadline shows.

If successfully passed, theme parks would be categorized under “Orange – Moderate – Tier 3” under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s pandemic-focused Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening plan, meaning “some indoor business operations [can be] open with modifications.”

In January, FOX Business reported The Walt Disney Company admitted a $2.8 billion loss for the full year on revenue of $65 billion, according to 2020 SEC filings. The hospitality giant’s Parks, Experiences and Products segment took a $7.4 billion hit for the full year.

FOX Business’ Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.