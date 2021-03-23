Disney announces release dates for 'Black Widow' and 'Cruella'

Disney has announced the release dates for several highly-anticipated films including Disney and Pixar’s “Luca,” Disney live-action film “Cruella” and Marvel Studio’s “Black Widow,” alongside revised premiere dates for other pictures.

The announcement comes two weeks after the premiere of “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which debuted in theaters and on Disney+ through the streaming service's Premier Access feature on March 5.

As a result of "Raya's" success, Disney’s “Cruella” and Marvel’s “Black Widow” will follow suit, hitting theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, May 28 and Friday, July 9, respectively.

Like the Academy Award-nominated “Soul” — which premiered on Disney+ on Christmas — Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” will hit the streaming service on Friday, June 18.

Disney also announced revised theatrical release dates for several upcoming films, including “Free Guy” (Aug. 13), “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Sept. 3), “The King’s Man” (Dec. 22), “Deep Water” (Jan. 14, 2022) and “Death on the Nile” (Feb. 11, 2022).

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences," Disney’s Chairman of Media and Entertainment Distribution, Kareem Daniel, said.

"By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world," he added.