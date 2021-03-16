Dick's Sporting Goods debuting own men's athletic line, with prices comparable to Lululemon, Nike

Dick’s Sporting Goods will soon be launching VRST, a men’s athletic line, both online and in more than 400 Dick’s stores nationwide in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes as an increasing number of retailers and eCommerce sites cater to the athleisure category, with more Americans working remotely.

The line will include pants, joggers, shorts, t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts and zip-ups priced between $30 and $120, on par with competitors in the athleisure space like Lululemon, Nike and Under Armor. The line will sell sizes between small and double XL.

VRST is the second brand sold exclusively at Dick's and on its own eCommerce platform, VRST.com; the store had previously partnered with country music star Carrie Underwood for her namesake athleisure line CALIA.

"With the continued intersection of casual wear and athletic apparel, we saw a white space opportunity for a men's line," Nina Barjesteh, senior vice president of product development at Dick’s Sporting Goods said in a statement. "The VRST line leverages our expertise in athletic apparel, technology and the in-house design capabilities we have been building over several years. VRST not only offers sophisticated performance apparel for running and training, but also comfortable, stylish pieces with premium fabrication that can be worn around town, out with friends or while working or working out at home."

The Pittsburgh-based company has yet to announce a specific date when its VRST line will be available to purchase. Customers are advised to follow the brand on social media for upcoming announcements.