Dick’s Sporting Goods, Instacart partner for same-day delivery — but only in these states

Instacart has made it easier to order last-minute gifts.

Continue Reading Below

On Friday, the delivery platform announced it has partnered with Dick’s Sporting Goods to offer same-day delivery in select locations.

It will be available at more than 150 stores in nine states and Washington. Those states are Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

CLICK, THEN DRIVE: LAST-MINUTE HOLIDAY SHOPPERS DO CURBSIDE PICKUP

“We're pleased to work with Instacart to provide another safe and convenient shopping option for our customers during the very busy last few weeks of the holiday season and beyond,” Joe Pietropola, senior vice president of ecommerce at Dick’s, said in a statement.

JCPENNY CLOSING MORE STORES IN 2021 AS NEW OWNERS RESHAPE RETAILER

"Our technology solutions have been able to deliver products to our athletes, however, wherever and whenever they want,” Pietropola added. “By adding Instacart, we give our athletes another same-day option, which is fast and reliable delivery to their homes."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Instacart started as a grocery delivery platform but expanded its partnerships to other retailers this year.

According to Friday’s announcement, Instacart works with more than 500 retailers on the national, regional and local levels, and delivers from almost 40,000 stores in 5,500 U.S. cities.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In October, Instacart rolled out same-day delivery for Sephora stores nationwide after testing a partnership with the cosmetics company in select markets earlier this year.

Last month, the delivery platform started offering same-day delivery on electronics through a partnership with Best Buy.