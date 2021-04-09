Dick's Sporting Goods opens new concept store featuring outdoor track, batting cages

Dick's Sporting Goods on Friday debuted its first concept store dubbed "Dick's House of Sport" and has plans to open and redesign 45 other locations dedicated to soccer, golf and warehouse sales later this month.

The efforts will effectively create 260 full-time, part-time and temporary job openings within communities across the nation, the company said.

Its first concept store, which opened in Victor, New York, is equipped with a 17,000-square-foot outdoor turf field and running track, a rock-climbing wall, batting cages and golf hitting bays with simulators. The stores will also have a health and wellness section focused on "recovery and well-being" and a service area for breaking in equipment.

This is in addition to selling its athletic and outdoor apparel, footwear and sports and fitness equipment.

In April, Dick's also will launch nine newly redesigned Golf Galaxy locations, while also expanding its offerings at dozens of locations nationwide, according to the company.



These locations will have hitting bays, custom fittings and offer golf lessons in addition to selling equipment, apparel and footwear. Meanwhile, its "Soccer Shops" will solely focus on helping customers with that sport alone.

The two warehouse locations, slated to open in Texas and North Carolina, will offer discounts on footwear and apparel brands.

After the expansion, the company will have about 730 stores across 47 states.