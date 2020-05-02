Vacation spots lure post-coronavirus guests by picking up part of the tab

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Coronavirus anxiety has people thinking twice about their vacation plans, especially when it comes to traveling internationally.

But popular vacation spots are already working on changes to overcome those fears.

The Italian region of Sicily is luring tourists by offering to pay for travel expenses once the lockdowns are lifted. The island's tourism board confirmed with FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos that the city will pay for a portion of travelers’ airfare costs, a third of hotel expenses and will waive fees on museums and historic experiences.

Alicante, Spain, is giving its resorts coronavirus-free seals of approval in order to help guests feel comfortable. According to the Provincial Association of Hotels Alicante (APHA), the resorts are expected to follow strict sanitation protocols and employees are forbidden to hug or shake hands with guests.

Along with resorts and destinations, airlines will need to do some rethinking as far as the future of safety and operations are concerned, travel expert Lee Abbamonte said.

“Travel is going to become more of a hassle than it has been in the past,” Abbamonte said. “Things are going to get more expensive, especially if the planes have to adhere to social distancing measures, meaning eliminating middle seats or reconfiguring the inside of planes. Because who do you think is going to bear the brunt of that cost? It’s not going to be the airlines, it’s going to be the passengers."

