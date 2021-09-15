Dessert items recalled over allergy concerns

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warnings about recalled desserts, which could pose a severe risk to certain consumers with nut allergies.

Velvet Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling its 56oz Raspberry Fudge Cordial Ice Cream over fears that it "may contain undeclared peanuts," according to the recall notice posted by the agency.

The product was distributed to retail stores in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia starting in July.

The FDA also notified consumers that McKee Foods recalled cases of its Little Debbie Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies, "because they may contain undeclared pecans," a recall notice posted on the FDA's website read.

The products were sold to retail stores across Kentucky, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans or peanuts "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions" to the aforementioned products, according to the recall notices.

Velvet said it traced the issue "back to a third-party manufacturer packaging error" after being notified by a customer.

"One carton has been affected at the time of this release. Velvet Ice Cream is committed to the safety of its products and is conducting this recall in full cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration," the company said in a statement.

McKee Foods issued its recall after discovering that a "product containing pecans was included in packaging that did not reveal the presence of tree nuts," according to the recall notice.

"Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the production processes of the contract manufacturer that makes and packages the product for McKee Foods," the notice continued.

There have been no reported illnesses with either recalled product.