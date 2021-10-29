Denver airport security officers plan strike for Tuesday

A planned labor action could soon affect travelers using Denver International Airport.

Security officers plan to go on strike Tuesday, according to FOX 31 of Denver.

The strike intention was announced Thursday by the Law Enforcement Officers Security Unions in a news release.

The security officers working for High-risk Security Services have been fighting for higher pay and better working conditions.

The union said the workers reached a "breakdown" of negotiations.

The plans follow several security incidents at the Denver airport: On Wednesday night a suspect was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting an American Airlines flight attendant aboard a New York City-to-California flight that had to be diverted to Denver so the suspect could be arrested.

In September, security at the Denver airport responded after a naked woman began walking around the concourse.

Union members also plan to strike Tuesday at Denver’s Webb Municipal Building, where HSS workers provide security. It’s also a voting location, and Tuesday is Election Day.

The union said on Oct. 13 that 95% of its members voted in favor of a strike.

Its the latest move amid a broader wave of union activity around the U.S. More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike earlier this month after the United Auto Workers rejected a contract offer, while 1,400 workers walked off the job at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants.