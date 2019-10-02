Expand / Collapse search
Delta says US airlines face 'serious harm' from tariffs on Airbus planes

U.S. airlines could feel the financial crunch from new tariffs on Airbus planes, Delta Airlines Inc. warned Wednesday.

Delta said that new U.S. tariffs placed on Airbus planes “will inflict serious harm on U.S. airlines” and impact its profits.

The airline’s comments came after the World Trade Organization said the U.S. can levy tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods over subsidies the European Union inappropriately provided to the French airplane maker.

“Imposing tariffs on aircraft that U.S. companies have already committed to will inflict serious harm on U.S. airlines, the millions of Americans they employ and the traveling public,” a Delta spokesperson told FOX Business.

