US can slap tariffs on $7.5B of EU goods, WTO rules

The World Trade Organization ruled the United States can levy tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European Union imports due to illegal subsidies for Airbus.

The decision could potentially open a new front in President Trump's trade war. The U.S., over the last 15 months, has been engaged in a tit-for-tat trade war with China that has seen the two countries slap tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods.

"Airbus will continue working with its US partners, customers and suppliers, to address all potential consequences of such tariffs that would be a barrier against free trade and would have a negative impact on not only the US airlines but also US jobs, suppliers, and air travelers," Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said in a press release. "Airbus is therefore hopeful that the US and the EU will agree to find a negotiated solution before creating serious damage to the aviation industry as well as to trade relations and the global economy.”

A WTO decision on EU retaliation related to Boeing subsidies is expected to come early next year, according to Reuters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.