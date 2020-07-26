Delta issues travel waiver as Hurricane Douglas bears down on Hawaii

Delta Air Lines has issued a Hurricane Douglas travel waiver for flights going to and leaving from Hawaii until Monday, according to its weather alert update.

The four cities that may be affected by the Category One storm include Honolulu, Kahilui, Kona and Lihue. The company is offering three options for customers to choose from in light of the Pacific hurricane.

Customers can either remain on their current flight while monitoring their flight status online or change to a different flight while the company is waiving "Modify Flight" fees. Alternatively, customers can choose to cancel their trip altogether and use the value of their flight toward a future trip.

Reissued tickets must be made before Thursday, July 30 and rebooked no later than the same date.

"When rescheduled travel occurs beyond July 30, 2020, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue," a note on Delta's weather alert reads as of Sunday afternoon. "If travel is not able to be rescheduled within these guidelines, customers may cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of one year from the original ticket issuance."

"Applicable change fee and fare difference will apply for new travel dates," the note continues. "Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity."

Delta will only be offering these ticket wavers to customers who had an original ticket issue around July 25.

Hawaiian Airlines, on the other hand, canceled select flights on Saturday and all transpacific or inter-island flights on Sunday in response to the hurricane, the company's current travel update shows.

Hurricane Douglas was characterized as dangerous by the National Hurricane Center and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As of 5 a.m. HST, the hurricane's maximum sustained winds were 90 mph. The storm is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Both agencies have issued a hurricane warning for Hawaii and Maui County while Kauai is under a tropical storm watch.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued a pre-landfall emergency proclamation on Thursday, which authorizes expenditures of state funds for recovery if needed.

"Our top priority is always the safety, health and well-being of our residents and visitors. Please take immediate steps to protect your families, loved ones, employees and property," he shared in a statement. "We ask everyone to closely follow emergency instructions as we prepare for Hurricane Douglas."