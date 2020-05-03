Newlyweds arrested for violating coronavirus social distancing after Hawaii hotel tips off cops

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A California couple who allegedly refused to sign a coronavirus quarantine acknowledgment after checking into a Hawaii hotel for their honeymoon found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Borice Leouskiy, 20, and Yuliia Andreichenko, 26, were arrested after leaving their Waikiki-area hotel by special agents for the Department of the Hawaii Attorney General on Thursday.

"We appreciate the vigilance and cooperation of the hotel staff, and staff at other hotels, in helping maintain the health and safety of visitors and residents," state Attorney General Clare Connors said in a statement. "It is important that everyone flying into Hawai'i at this time, abide by our mandatory rules."

Connors' office did not name the hotel.

Leouskiy and Andreichenko are being charged under Hawai'i Revised Statutes for unsworn falsification to authority and violation of the 14-day quarantine.

The couple is from Citrus Heights, California. California has reported more than 53,000 coronavirus cases, while Hawaii has reported 620 cases.

Andreichenko is a Ukrainian national and Leouskiy is a U.S. citizen, according to the Hawaii attorney general's office.

