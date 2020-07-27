Delta teams up with Lysol makers for airplane coronavirus cleaning

Delta Air Lines us teaming up with RB, the creators of Lysol, to roll out a new set of coronavirus cleaning measures on its airplanes, the carrier said in a statement Monday.

Continue Reading Below

As part of the move, Lysol will provide products to Delta, including Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, which were each recently approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as effective against the COVID-19 when on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 25.50 -0.46 -1.77%

“There’s no finish line for cleanliness — there’s always more we can do to innovate and elevate our already-high standards because that’s what our customers and employees expect and deserve,” Bill Lentsch, Delta chief customer experience officer, said in the statement.

DELTA ISSUES TRAVEL WAIVER AS HURRICANE DOUGLAS BEARS DOWN ON HAWAII

AMERICAN, SOUTHWEST END CORONAVIRUS FACE MASK EXEMPTIONS FOR PASSENGERS OVER AGE 2

The cleaning supplies will be used at high-touchpoints such as check-in kiosks. The partnership will also see coordination between the airline’s Delta Global Cleanliness team and Lysol microbiologists and germ-kill experts to develop protocols on curbing the spread of germs.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

“The experts at Lysol share our drive for innovative, continuous improvement — they’re the best at their craft. That’s why we’re excited to get started on R&D to target germ ‘hot spots’ and cement the Delta CareStandard as the industry gold standard — so customers feel confident in choosing Delta as more people return to travel.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The move comes after Delta announced its Delta CareStandard initiative to combat the virus, as well as another collaboration with Mayo Clinic to provide additional COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures for its travelers and employees. That includes guidance on testing program, that the company said would ensure virtually all Delta workers will be tested in just a matter of weeks via onsite and at-home testing.

Shares of Delta were down nearly 2 percent Monday and have dropped 59 percent on the year.