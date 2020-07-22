Coronavirus policy leads Delta to ban more than 100 maskless passengers

Dozens of passengers have been banned from flying on Delta Airlines for not complying with the airline's mandatory COVID-19 mask policy.

As of Wednesday, more than 100 people have had their flying privileges revoked from future Delta flights, the airline confirmed to FOX Business. This comes as new coronavirus cases continue to spike throughout the United States. The total number of confirmed cases has surpassed 3.9 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic has created a tumultuous time for major U.S. air carriers, which has caused a drop in demand for air travel. Yet, Delta Airlines continues to ramp up enforcement of its coronavirus mask policy, which includes a potential flying ban for non-compliant passengers. The policy was put in place in April to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on flights.

In its latest measure, which kicked in Monday, the airline implemented its ‘Clearance to Fly’ screening process to ensure exemptions are granted only to customers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask.

Delta's new screening process can take upwards of an hour. If passengers refuse to wear a mask without clearance they can be denied boarding and lose flight privileges with Delta.

Passengers are also required to cover up while in the lobby check-in, at Delta Sky Clubs, boarding gate areas, jet bridges and throughout the duration of the flight except during meals, the airline said. The policy includes all passengers and flight attendants although passengers who are "unable to keep a face covering in place, including children, are exempt," the airline said back in April.

In July, the airline cautioned further that those who do not comply with the policy may face a potential flying ban.

"If you choose not to comply with this or any other safety requirement, you risk losing the ability to fly with Delta in the future," Delta CEO Ed Bastian has said.

Passengers are encouraged to bring their own masks, however, supplies are available for customers who need them.

Delta is among a slate of major U.S. air carriers including American Airlines, JetBlue Airways and United Airlines to enforce a face-covering policy to keep its employees and passengers safe.

