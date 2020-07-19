Delta screening process for travelers who cannot wear a mask begins Monday

Delta Air Lines' new "Clearance-to-Fly" screening process for travelers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks kicks in on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

"We encourage customers who are prevented from wearing a mask due to a health condition to reconsider travel," Delta said in a statement to FOX Business. "If they decide to travel, they will be welcome to fly upon completing a virtual consultation prior to departure at the airport to ensure everyone's safety, because nothing is more important."

UNITED AIRLINES ADDING NEARLY 25,000 FLIGHTS IN AUGUST

Delta is partnering with STAT-MD, a company it has used for ground-based medical support for nearly 20 years, to conduct phone consultations with a medical professional for all passengers exempted from wearing face coverings. The consultation will determine whether the passenger has final clearance to fly.

Any customer who makes false claims about a condition exempting him or her from wearing a face mask may be blacklisted by Delta.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The airline asks that customers who need to go through Clearance-to-Fly arrive early to allow plenty of time for the process, which can take over an hour.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 27.05 -0.21 -0.77%

The process will be in effect through the end of 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS