Delta Air Lines
Delta flight makes emergency landing on remote island after engine issues

All passengers and crew safely evacuated after Madrid to New York flight diverted to Terceira Island

Association of Flight Attendants CWA President Sara Nelson addresses the drop in confidence in air travel and the need to upgrade FAA systems.

Aviation still the safest form of transportation despite drop in confidence, expert emphasizes

Association of Flight Attendants CWA President Sara Nelson addresses the drop in confidence in air travel and the need to upgrade FAA systems.

A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing on a remote island off the coast of Portugal after suffering engine issues mid-flight. 

The Airbus A330, operating as Delta Flight 127, was headed from Madrid to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday when it made an emergency landing at Lajes Airport on Terceira Island. The island is in the Azores, which is an autonomous region of Portugal consisting of nine volcanic islands. 

"As safety comes before all else at Delta, the flight crew followed procedures to divert to Lajes, Azores (TER) after indication of a mechanical issue with an engine," Delta said in a statement to FOX Business. "The flight landed safely, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for their experience and delay in their travels."

Delta Airlines plane

A Delta Air Lines A330, similar to the aircraft that made an emergency landing as Flight 127. (Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images / Getty Images)

There were 282 passengers and 13 crew members on board, all of whom deplaned at the airport in Terceira. Passengers and crew were given accommodations overnight in area hotels and were provided meals.

Passengers were placed on another plane the following day, which arrived in New York late Monday evening. 

A map highlighting Delta Air Lines emergency landing off the coast of Portugal

A map highlighting a Delta Air Lines emergency landing off the coast of Portugal. (Fox News / Fox News)

The carrier's maintenance technicians are in the midst of conducting work on the aircraft. Delta is also reaching out to affected customers directly to apologize for the experience and offer compensation.

A remote island in the Azores, off the coast of Portugal.

A remote island in the Azores, off the coast of Portugal. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of the aviation industry, which has experienced several close calls and crashes since the beginning of 2025. By mid-February, there had already been four major incidents.

Still, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an interview with FOX Business that aviation is still the "safest mode of transportation in the country." 

Sean Duffy, US secretary of transportation, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.  (Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"You can’t travel anywhere safer than on an airplane," Duffy said in an interview. "We’re working our hearts out to make sure everything is safe, more air traffic controllers and we have a better air traffic control system, new investments, and again it’s going to take us time to undo what wasn’t done over the last four years."