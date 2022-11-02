Delta flight to Los Angeles makes emergency landing after smoke fills cabin

A Delta Air Lines flight en route to Los Angeles made an emergency landing on Tuesday afternoon after the plane's cabin filled with smoke.

A smoky odor was observed on Flight 2846 and the flight crew also discovered a performance issue with one of the aircraft's two engines, which prompted the diversion.

An emergency was declared with air traffic control to receive priority handling to Albuquerque International Sunport.

The Boeing 757 departed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and was carrying 193 passengers and six crew members.

UNITED AIRLINES PILOTS VOTE TO 'RESOUNDINGLY' REJECT CONTRACT OFFER

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew. That’s why our flight crew followed procedures to safely divert flight 2846 on Nov. 1 to Albuquerque," a Delta spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "Delta teams worked safely and quickly to get our customers on their way that evening and we apologize for the delay in their travel plans."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Delta teams arranged for the flight to continue using another aircraft.

A Twitter video taken by passenger Mason Weiner shows a hazy view of the aisle as multiple alarms sound.

"Scary moment on #delta flight 2846 from ATL-LAX as an engine went out and the smoke from burnt oil came into the cabin. The crew was amazing and made everything as smooth as possible while making an emergency landing in #Albuquerque," Weiner tweeted.

He later told NBC News that someone yelled there was a fire, but that a flight attendant assured him that there wasn't.

Matt Johnson tweeted that everyone on the flight seemed "fine" and shared videos of applause given to the pilots and flight attendants.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Federal Aviation Authority told FOX Business it is investigating the incident.