United Airlines pilots vote to 'resoundingly' reject contract offer

United Airlines pilots voted to "overwhelmingly" reject the tentative agreement that was presented in June, their union said on Tuesday.

A record 9,980 United pilots participated with 94% voting against the proposal, the union — the Air Line Pilots Association — said in a statement.

The union said the agreement fell short of the industry-leading contract United pilots earned and deserve following struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent surges in travel.

The tentative agreement, announced in June, offered more than 14.5% cumulative pay increases and enhanced overtime and training pay. However, some pilots were not happy with the deal, prompting the union to renegotiate its terms.

But the talks failed to produce a new deal, a spokesperson for United's pilot union said.

"Unfortunately, management has now taken a wait-and-see approach to negotiations instead of leading the industry forward," the union said in a statement.

United did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

On Monday, Delta Air Lines pilots voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if necessary to settle contract negotiations.

Reuters contributed to this report.