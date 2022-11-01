Expand / Collapse search
United Airlines pilots vote to 'resoundingly' reject contract offer

Tentative agreement, announced in June, offered more than 14.5% cumulative pay increases and enhanced overtime and training pay

United Airlines pilots voted to "overwhelmingly" reject the tentative agreement that was presented in June, their union said on Tuesday. 

A record 9,980 United pilots participated with 94% voting against the proposal, the union — the Air Line Pilots Association — said in a statement. 

The union said the agreement fell short of the industry-leading contract United pilots earned and deserve following struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent surges in travel.

The tentative agreement, announced in June, offered more than 14.5% cumulative pay increases and enhanced overtime and training pay. However, some pilots were not happy with the deal, prompting the union to renegotiate its terms.

A United Airlines passenger plane flies over the sky during the Fleet Week in San Francisco, California, on Oct. 7, 2022. | Getty Images

But the talks failed to produce a new deal, a spokesperson for United's pilot union said.

"Unfortunately, management has now taken a wait-and-see approach to negotiations instead of leading the industry forward," the union said in a statement.

United did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

On Monday, Delta Air Lines pilots voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if necessary to settle contract negotiations.

Reuters contributed to this report.