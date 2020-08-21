Delta Air Lines to resume 50 international routes

Airline travel is slowly returning to normal.

Delta Air Lines announced Friday it will resume 50 international flight routes -- all to Asian countries -- this winter and into 2021.

Among the restored flights will be from Seattle to Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai.

"While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they're longing for," said Joe Esposito, senior vice president for network planning, Reuters reported.

Previously, Delta was forced to ground many of its routes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In February, Delta suspended all flights to mainland China. The airline also issued a temporary ban on all flights to Europe, excluding London and the United Kingdom, for 30 days in March.

In late June, Delta became the first U.S. airline to resume flights to China with its route from Seattle to Shanghai.

Currently, the airline is in talks with the union representing its pilots to reach an agreement to avoid furloughs.