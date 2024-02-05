Delta Air Lines pilot files lawsuit claiming airport’s moving walkway ‘swallowed’ his foot and shoe

A Delta Air Lines pilot has filed a lawsuit claiming that a moving walkway at Denver International Airport "swallowed" his foot and shoe.

The lawsuit, which names TK Elevator Corporation as a defendant, is being heard in Colorado District Court.

Delta pilot Kenneth Gow was making his way through Concourse A at Denver International Airport on November 4, 2022, when he "suddenly felt a surge of pain in his foot and collapsed," according to court filings obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Ken looked over and saw that his foot and shoe had been swallowed by the walkway as it was missing a plate," the lawsuit details.

Gow is alleging that the walkway, operated by TK Elevator Corporation, was not in proper repair at the time.

Gow says he was treated for pain in his left ankle and foot as well as his shoulder due to his tumble on the walkway. He says the pain still lingers to this day.

The lawsuit alleges that Gow suffered "severe injuries, damages, and losses, including physical impairment, emotional distress, mental anguish, and physical suffering" as a result of the company’s supposed "negligence."

"Mr. Gow was forced to spend monies, and will spend monies in the future, for medicine, doctors’ fees, prescriptions, hospital care, imaging, physical therapy, and medical procedures," the lawsuit says.

FOX Business has reached out to TK Elevator Corporation for comment.