Delta Air Lines flight diverted to Atlanta after lighter-involved flight disturbance

A Delta Air Lines plane headed to New York City from Texas was forced to divert after a passenger had a lighter onboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Delta Air Lines confirmed to Fox News Digital that Flight 420 landed safely at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, after the crew reported a passenger disturbance.

FBI Atlanta confirmed to Fox News Digital that a passenger on the plane had a lighter, but said that "the plane was not set on fire" and that "all passengers are safe."

Officials said that the Airbus A220 was flying from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York when the disturbance between two passengers occurred.

Officials did not provide information regarding what led to the passenger disturbance.

They also said one passenger was taken to a local hospital in Atlanta for evaluation.

Delta said that the aircraft had two pilots, three flight attendants and 92 customers at the time of the incident.

The Atlanta-based airline said that they have a "zero tolerance policy" for unruly behavior.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will work with law enforcement authorities to that end," a spokesperson for the airline said. "We appreciate the civility and understanding of the remainder of our Dallas to New York customers and apologize for the delay in their travels."