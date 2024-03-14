Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Delta Air Lines
Published

Delta Air Lines flight diverted to Atlanta after lighter-involved flight disturbance

A Delta Air Lines flight from Texas to New York was diverted to Atlanta on Thursday

close
Ed Bastian addresses the $1.4 billion profit-sharing payoff to employees. video

Delta CEO: The most important thing we do is take care of our people

Ed Bastian addresses the $1.4 billion profit-sharing payoff to employees.

A Delta Air Lines plane headed to New York City from Texas was forced to divert after a passenger had a lighter onboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Delta Air Lines confirmed to Fox News Digital that Flight 420 landed safely at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, after the crew reported a passenger disturbance.

FBI Atlanta confirmed to Fox News Digital that a passenger on the plane had a lighter, but said that "the plane was not set on fire" and that "all passengers are safe." 

Officials said that the Airbus A220 was flying from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York when the disturbance between two passengers occurred. 

50 INJURED ON BOEING JET FROM SYDNEY TO AUCKLAND

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-100 aircraft

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-100 aircraft as seen on final approach landing with landing gear down at New York JFK John F. Kennedy International Airport on 14 November 2019 in New York, US.  (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Officials did not provide information regarding what led to the passenger disturbance.

They also said one passenger was taken to a local hospital in Atlanta for evaluation.

BOEING PLANE FORCED TO MAKE EMERGENCY LANDING AT LAX AFTER POSSIBLE MECHANICAL ISSUE

Delta said that the aircraft had two pilots, three flight attendants and 92 customers at the time of the incident.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330neo or A330-900 aircraft

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330neo or A330-900 aircraft with neo engine option of the European plane manufacturer, as seen departing from Amsterdam Schiphol AMS EHAM International airport from Polderbaan runway and flying in the blue sky. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Atlanta-based airline said that they have a "zero tolerance policy" for unruly behavior.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will work with law enforcement authorities to that end," a spokesperson for the airline said. "We appreciate the civility and understanding of the remainder of our Dallas to New York customers and apologize for the delay in their travels."