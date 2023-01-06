DC bar offers $218 'Speaker of the Pub' special amid McCarthy standoff

A Washington, D.C., bar is capitalizing on the battle for House speaker with their newly-launched "Speaker of the Pub" special, which offers $218-worth of food, alcohol and a concessionary gavel.

The $218 price point was wittily chosen by the Union Pub to signify the elusive number of votes needed to elect a House speaker. The House of Representatives held a historic 13th-round vote Friday with Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy making significant gains with Republican holdouts. The special is set to cease once a speaker is elected.

The "Speaker of the Pub" special offers two buckets of beer, eight shots of whiskey, one bottle of wine, one bottle of "fancy" champagne, a platter of "totchos" – tater tot nachos – and a gavel that customers are "welcome to wield."

STUART VARNEY SLAMS REPUBLICANS AS MCCARTHY SPEAKERSHIP HOLDOUT ANGERS AMERICANS: THEY MADE THEIR POINT

"We have a gavel that you're welcome to wield while in here, depending on how many people are ordering at the time," general manager Chris Haley told FOX Business host Stuart Varney.

Varney asked Haley how he came up with such a savvy special idea, to which he replied it was a team effort.

"I would say it's a team idea. One person had the idea. The rest of us hopped on and started to build around what the idea was," Haley humbly replied.

The bar, located just two blocks from where lawmakers convene at the United States Capitol, sold seven "Speaker of the Pub" specials on its first day Thursday.

KEVIN MCCARTHY SPOTTED IN HEATED DISCUSSION WITH GOP HOLDOUT AMID HOUSE SPEAKER VOTE GRIDLOCK

Haley told "Varney & Co." customer reaction to the special has been "very positive" at the pub.

"People have enjoyed it. They come out with a group, obviously, because any one person's not going to finish all of that," Haley joked.