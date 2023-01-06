Stuart Varney slams Republicans as McCarthy speakership holdout angers Americans: They made their point

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the ongoing House speakership elections as Rep. Kevin McCarthy fails to secure enough votes, arguing the Republican holdouts "made their point" and are making Americans angry during his "My Take" Friday.

STUART VARNEY: I'll keep this short, on the grounds that we've heard just about everything we want to hear about the speakers' election... It’s making people angry, and I don't want to do that!

There's an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal today which I wholeheartedly agree with:

Kim Strassel writes: "GOP rebels need to take the win."

Precisely.

KEVIN MCCARTHY SPOTTED IN HEATED DISCUSSION WITH GOP HOLDOUT AMID HOUSE SPEAKER VOTE GRIDLOCK

The holdouts have made their point.

They have won concessions, and some of those concessions will make the House run better.

For example: breaking up those giant omnibus spending bills, so beloved by big government types.

Another example: There's a 72-hour rule to give members time to read legislation.

MATT GAETZ CALLS OUT TRUMP OVER SUPPORT FOR MCCARTHY'S SPEAKER BID

That’s an improvement: remember when Nancy Pelosi said "you have to pass it to see what's in it!"

The holdouts have got almost everything they wanted, as well as humiliating Kevin McCarthy.

So, take the win. Elect a speaker and get on with the business of government.