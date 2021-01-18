DC Apple Stores closed through Biden’s inauguration

Apple has reportedly closed its Washington, D.C. metro area retail stores in anticipation of potential unrest during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

All five locations in the metro area will remain closed until at least Jan. 21 in order to make sure employees are safe, according to 9to5Mac.

The effort underlines how area businesses are taking extra precautions during inauguration week following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office from the Capitol’s West Front, one of the locations where a mob overpowered police and stormed the building during the certification of the Electoral College vote last week.

Apple is one of a slew of businesses that have begun to take extra precautions in the wake of the mayhem that killed five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

As an added measure of precaution, Apple erected a fence around its Carnegie Library store at Mount Vernon Square, which sits just under two miles from the Capitol.

Apple Carnegie Library and Apple Georgetown have closed, according to the outlet. Locations in the Pentagon City and Clarendon neighborhoods of Arlington, Va., and Bethesda Row in Maryland are also reportedly closed.

Apple previously noted that it will "always put the health and safety of our customers and teams above all else" when determining store closures and reopenings.

After the deadly riot, Apple CEO Tim Cook joined a number of other business leaders to condemn the violence that occurred.

Cook had said the attack on the nation's Capitol marked "a sad and shameful chapter in our nation's history."

Representatives for Apple did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.