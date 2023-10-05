Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Dave Portnoy unveils why he tips 'like a maniac' at restaurants

Two-thirds of Americans have a negative view on tipping, Bankrate survey reports

close
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy discusses Taylor Swift's attendance at Chiefs' games, his recent real estate purchase and tipping amid dining-out culture. video

Dave Portnoy on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce: NFL has 'to walk that fine line'

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy discusses Taylor Swift's attendance at Chiefs' games, his recent real estate purchase and tipping amid dining-out culture.

If your office placed a $149 pizza delivery order, how much would you tip?

Barstools Sports founder Dave Portnoy admitted that he tips "like a maniac" when dining out, but mostly due to one core reason.

"It's primarily because I'm filthy rich at this point and I don't want people, they see that $42 million [Nantucket] house, and like, Dave just tipped 5%? I'll be on your show for very different reasons," Portnoy candidly said on "Varney & Co." Tuesday.

"So I generally am almost [a] 50 to 100% tipper, depending on the math," he added.

DAVE PORTNOY HITS N.F.L. FOR ‘SIMPING’ OVER TAYLOR SWIFT: THEY'RE WALKING ‘A FINE LINE’

Data has shown that American consumers are tipping less often for a variety of services in recent years. A June survey from Bankrate found 66% of respondents have a negative view about tipping, including 41% saying they feel like businesses should pay their employees better rather than relying so much on tips.

Dave Portnoy on tipping at restaurants

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he’ll tip $100 dollars on a $150 restaurant bill on "Varney & Co." Tuesday, October 3, 2023. (Getty Images)

The tipping debate has also been sparked around the social expectation that adds "cultural pressure," especially at drive-thru or to-go restaurants where diners are prompted to tip on an iPad for a coffee or juice.

But for media and sports mogul Portnoy, he’s reportedly not afraid to tip excessively, noting: "If I go to a restaurant, it's a $150 [bill], I'll tip 100 bucks."

Expanding further on dining out culture, the Barstool Sports founder reacted to a recent Los Angeles Times op-ed that argued men should always pay on dates as a sort of reparation for the gender wage gap.

close
Caroline Downey and Tom Shillue discuss the recorded phone conversation Dave Portnoy had with reporter Emily Heil before the 'hit piece' against him on 'The Bottom Line.' video

Washington Post publishes article on Barstool's Dave Portnoy after controversy

Caroline Downey and Tom Shillue discuss the recorded phone conversation Dave Portnoy had with reporter Emily Heil before the 'hit piece' against him on 'The Bottom Line.'

"That's the L.A. Times just being dumb. Of course, men should pay, but I don't know why it's a wage gap. You can still have men be gallant and have class, and that's what it is. Men should always pay on date[s]," he said. "I don't know, reparations for the past? How about just being a good guy?"

Portnoy expanded that men don’t need to pay up "every time" and should factor in where they’re going based on their budget.

"If you have to, go to McDonald's, but yeah, I believe men should hold doors, I believe men should pay for dates. I don't read into that as sexist or anything like that," Portnoy said. "You can still do that and hopefully not have people yell at you in today's society."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss ESPN’s joint venture deal with PENN Entertainment and its impact on his role in his company.  video

Barstool’s Portnoy reflects on bombshell PENN deal: ‘It’s a good day'

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss ESPN’s joint venture deal with PENN Entertainment and its impact on his role in his company. 

Bankrate’s senior industry analyst Ted Rossman agreed with Portnoy, previously telling FOX Business why it’s important to budget before dining out.

"I understand that money is tight for a lot of people, but I’d also note that tipping often involves discretionary expenses," Rossman said. "Honestly, if you can’t afford to tip 20% for sit-down dining, you probably shouldn’t be going to that restaurant. When tipping is customary, like it is at restaurants, I think consumers need to build these costs into their budgets."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Erica Lamberg contributed to this report.