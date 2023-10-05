Dave Portnoy unveils why he tips 'like a maniac' at restaurants

If your office placed a $149 pizza delivery order, how much would you tip?

Barstools Sports founder Dave Portnoy admitted that he tips "like a maniac" when dining out, but mostly due to one core reason.

"It's primarily because I'm filthy rich at this point and I don't want people, they see that $42 million [Nantucket] house, and like, Dave just tipped 5%? I'll be on your show for very different reasons," Portnoy candidly said on "Varney & Co." Tuesday.

"So I generally am almost [a] 50 to 100% tipper, depending on the math," he added.

Data has shown that American consumers are tipping less often for a variety of services in recent years. A June survey from Bankrate found 66% of respondents have a negative view about tipping, including 41% saying they feel like businesses should pay their employees better rather than relying so much on tips.

The tipping debate has also been sparked around the social expectation that adds "cultural pressure," especially at drive-thru or to-go restaurants where diners are prompted to tip on an iPad for a coffee or juice.

But for media and sports mogul Portnoy, he’s reportedly not afraid to tip excessively, noting: "If I go to a restaurant, it's a $150 [bill], I'll tip 100 bucks."

Expanding further on dining out culture, the Barstool Sports founder reacted to a recent Los Angeles Times op-ed that argued men should always pay on dates as a sort of reparation for the gender wage gap.

"That's the L.A. Times just being dumb. Of course, men should pay, but I don't know why it's a wage gap. You can still have men be gallant and have class, and that's what it is. Men should always pay on date[s]," he said. "I don't know, reparations for the past? How about just being a good guy?"

Portnoy expanded that men don’t need to pay up "every time" and should factor in where they’re going based on their budget.

"If you have to, go to McDonald's, but yeah, I believe men should hold doors, I believe men should pay for dates. I don't read into that as sexist or anything like that," Portnoy said. "You can still do that and hopefully not have people yell at you in today's society."

Bankrate’s senior industry analyst Ted Rossman agreed with Portnoy, previously telling FOX Business why it’s important to budget before dining out.

"I understand that money is tight for a lot of people, but I’d also note that tipping often involves discretionary expenses," Rossman said. "Honestly, if you can’t afford to tip 20% for sit-down dining, you probably shouldn’t be going to that restaurant. When tipping is customary, like it is at restaurants, I think consumers need to build these costs into their budgets."

