Dave Portnoy and Barstool raising money for family of gunned down NY officer

Barstool sports founder Dave Portnoy is stepping up to support the family of another fallen officer, this time in upstate New York.

Portnoy is rallying his followers to donate to the family of Onondaga Sheriff’s Office Lt. Michael Hoosock, who was one of two officers gunned down in the line of duty on Sunday.

Portnoy, who has a history of using his platform to raise money and support causes close to his heart, announced on X that Barstool is selling a T-shirt wherein all of the proceeds will go directly to the Hoosock's.

The other officer killed was Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen.

Both officers were killed during a shootout in Syracuse with a man who had an AR-15. The shootout began after the suspect, 33-year-old Christopher Murphy, fled from a traffic stop. Murphy opened fire at the police once they arrived at his home, the Syracuse Police Department said during a press conference.

"Another tragic story of 2 upstate NY police officers killed in line of duty. Lt. Michael Hoosock of Onondaga Sheriff’s Office leaves behind a wife and 3 kids," Portnoy wrote. "All proceeds will go directly to family."

The shirts we placed on sale on Monday within 24 hours of the news breaking. The shirt description on Barstool's website reads, "Onondaga County Sheriff Tee from Barstool Sports. 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Lt. Michael Hoosock's family."

Portnoy added that he will match 100% of the donations that they make on Tuesday.

In a video post, Portnoy explained why they are raising money for only one of the officers.

"There is no great answer…I picked our lane which is trying to help the family that's left behind. Officer Jensen was younger, didn't have a family. Again, no less of a tragedy, no less of a hero. But you can only do what you can do. this is how we do it," he said.

He also stressed that he hopes this is the last time he has to "post a video like this."

This comes just weeks after Portnoy created a shirt and raised about $240,000 for the family of fallen New York Police Department officer Jonathan Diller.

Diller, 31, was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in Queens in late March.

Officer Diller left behind a young widow, Stephanie, and a 1-year-old son. In the video, Portnoy said Barstool Sports was selling NYPD merchandise on its store page and that he and the company had raised additional donations that would go toward supporting the family.

"OK, I'm sure everybody has seen the story," Portnoy said in a video posted to his X and TikTok accounts. "Tragic. The New York City cop, Jonathan Diller, who was murdered. Routine traffic stop, pulled over two guys, a million priors, been in and out of jail a million times, and they just open fire on him, basically."

