Dave & Buster's offers chance to win diamond engagement ring by playing 'Human Crane' game on Valentine's Day

Dave & Busters is offering people the chance to score a diamond engagement ring by participating in a "Human Crane" game at certain locations this Valentine's Day.

Based on videos of the ride available online, it is a twist on the classic game in which players attempt to use a claw to try to pick up prizes. But in this case, players themselves act as the claw and grab prize items from the pit.

Taking a shot at playing to win a ring costs money.

WAFFLE HOUSE BRINGS BACK CANDLELIT VALENTINE'S DINNERS AS COUPLES SEEK BUDGET-FRIENDLY OPTIONS

"The Human Crane is the brand's full-body arcade experience that turns guests into the action by lowering them into a pit of oversized prizes where they can grab an iconic prize," the company noted, explaining that "Human Crane" rides start at $20 per person.

"The brand is transforming its viral Human Crane into a one-of-a-kind engagement moment by placing five $15,000, 3-carat diamond engagement rings designed by Platinum Days inside the game at select stores for couples that are ready to take their relationship to the next level," the company declared in a press release.

LAST-MINUTE VALENTINE'S DAY GIFTS THAT ARE SURE TO IMPRESS – FLOWERS, JEWELRY, SWEETS AND MORE

The company noted that the actual rings will not be in the game itself, but will be awarded to players later.

"In five (5) select stores, guests will have an opportunity to win an engagement ring from human crane ride (in Times Square/NYC and W. Nyack, NY and Los Angeles/Hollywood, Carlsbad and Folsom, CA stores only)," the company noted.

"Must be at least 18 years old to win and redeem ring. Actual ring will not be in human crane," the business explained.

12 LAST-CHANCE VALENTINE'S DAY GIFTS FOR ANYONE WHO LOVES TO BUILD AND CREATE THINGS

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Winner must enter contact information into QR code to redeem. Winner will be contacted by 2/17 with prize fulfillment information. Ring size, quality, and value has no minimum and may vary by location. Ring may not be traded for cash or other consideration. Rings will be sent to winners at a future date," the company added.