Waffle House brings back candlelit Valentine’s dinners as couples seek budget-friendly options

Love may be in the air this Valentine’s Day — along with the smell of hash browns — as Waffle House dims its signature yellow lights at select locations for its annual candlelit tradition.

This year marks the 18th annual Valentine’s Day dinner event, with reservations available at 218 Waffle House locations in 22 states, offering a budget-friendly alternative to traditional Valentine’s dining at a time when consumers remain price-conscious amid higher food and restaurant costs.

"Guests can look forward to white tablecloths and special touches unique to each participating location," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Waffle House strives to be a special Valentine’s tradition for couples, families and friends."

MCDONALD'S OFFERS FREE MCNUGGET CAVIAR KITS FOR VALENTINE'S DAY CELEBRATION

It also marks the first time the familiar favorite restaurant has offered online reservations, though a Waffle House spokesperson noted that "many of these locations are full." High- and low-counter seating, however, will remain open to walk-ins on Feb. 14.

Valentine’s is the only night that Waffle House accepts reservations throughout the entire year.

Waffle House’s special evening reportedly began in 2008 at a restaurant in Johns Creek, Ga. Regular customers chose to celebrate Valentine’s Day there each year, prompting the manager to make the event extra romantic.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company has long emphasized affordability and emotional connection over upscale dining. Prices vary by location, but menu items like waffles and sandwiches generally cost between $5 and $7, while more elaborate meals — including a steak or pork chop — can top $15. That price gap stands out as many sit-down restaurants offer fixed-price Valentine’s menus that can cost several times more for a couple.

The event comes as Americans continue to adjust their spending habits, with restaurant prices remaining elevated compared with pre-pandemic levels and many consumers cutting back on discretionary dining while still looking for ways to mark special occasions. With a strong footprint across Southern and Midwest states, Waffle House’s Valentine’s tradition resonates in regions where cost-of-living pressures vary, but price sensitivity remains high for many couples and families.

As Valentine’s Day reservations are location-specific and limited, a full list of participating restaurants and online booking options is available on Waffle House’s website.