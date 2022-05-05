Home from Slim Aarons' 'Poolside Gossip' sells for Palm Springs record

The home that’s pictured in Slim Aarons’ famous "Poolside Gossip" photo series just sold for a record-breaking price in Palm Springs.

Vista Sotheby's International Realty announced it sold the five-bedroom house for $13 million Tuesday.

"To be able to sell one of the most truly … famous homes in the country on an architectural level is, I'm honored to be part of that," Gerard Bisignano, partner at Vista Sotheby's International Realty, said in a phone interview with FOX Business Thursday.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S CHILDHOOD HOME UP FOR SALE WITH $999,900 ASKING PRICE

The remarkable home, which once belonged to American businessman and philanthropist Edgar Jonas Kaufmann, the owner of the now-defunct Kaufmann's Department Store in Pittsburgh, is located at 470 W. Vista Chino in Palm Springs, California.

It was built in 1947 by renowned architect Richard Neutra and later dubbed the "Kaufmann Desert House," which was recognized by the Whitney Museum of Art as a key residential structure of the 20th century, according to Vista Sotheby's International Realty’s tour video.

BRITNEY SPEARS LEAVING LA HOME POST-CONSERVATORSHIP, IN ‘PROCESS OF BUYING’ NEW DIGS: ‘TIME FOR CHANGE!‘

Image 1 of 3

The Kaufmann Desert House reportedly measures 3,162 square feet and sits on a 2.5-acre lot in the Palm Springs neighborhood.

Marmol Radziner, a design-build practice in Los Angeles, restored the property.

Fortunately, the restoration has allowed the modern home to maintain the appearance it had when Aarons photographed "Poolside Gossip" in 1970.

LA MANSION HEADED TO AUCTION BLOCK IS AMERICA’S MOST EXPENSIVE HOME

The photos from that series depicted a poolside party attended by industrial designer Raymond Loewy, fashion models Nelda Linsk and Helen Dzo Dzo and other famous figures.

Twenty-three years before Aarons, the home was photographed in a "haunting" black and white by architectural photographer Julius Shulman, Bisignano told FOX Business.

Bisignano added that finding the right buyer for the Kaufman Desert House took about two years. After showing the home to famous designers, celebrities and captains of industry, an unnamed European businessman purchased it.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Another buyer had considered buying the Kaufmann Desert House for the listing’s original $25 million asking price, but the property had been under renovation and wasn’t available for viewing, Bisignano said.

The businessman who purchased Kaufmann Desert House is described as having a "deep and rich appreciation for modernist architecture."

While the celebrity-favored home didn’t quite reach its original asking price, the final sale notched "$13,062,500, a record for Palm Springs," according to Vista Sotheby's International Realty.

The previous home sale record for the area belonged to a home that was once owned by late comedian Bob Hope, which sold for $13 million in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The estate offers not only the opportunity to live an iconic California lifestyle but also an investment in one of the world's most important treasures of modernism," Vista Sotheby's International Realty wrote in the caption of its tour video.