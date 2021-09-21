These companies are on a hiring spree as labor shortage continues

Major corporations from Amazon to UPS have announced hiring sprees in recent weeks – a welcome sign for the job market and the broader economy.

America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, a surprisingly weak gain after two months of robust hiring.

However, with the holiday season fast approaching, companies are trying to staff up in an effort to meet the demand for orders.

However, flu season is also approaching, forcing health care companies to staff up in order to handle the surge of consumers looking to get inoculated against the flu or the coronavirus.

Here are the companies currently hiring:

Amazon

Amazon announced last week that it is planning to hire 125,000 additional employees nationwide as the industry preps for another holiday season. As an incentive, Amazon touted that its offering sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 in select locations for the new fulfillment and transportation roles.

Earlier this month, Amazon also announced it is seeking to fill 40,000 corporate and technology jobs.

CVS

CVS is looking to fill 25,000 clinical and retail positions as flu season approaches and customer demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing remains high.

According to the pharmacy retailer, the majority of the available positions are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations. CVS is also looking to beef up its workforce of retail store associates.

UPS

UPS said Thursday it's planning to hire 100,000 seasonal employees as it prepares for another "record peak holiday season."

The shipping and delivery company is primarily looking for full- and part-time package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers to handle the "annual increase in package volume."

The Associated Press and FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.