Disney

Disney World Resort hotel restaurants now requiring temperature checks

Most magical place on Earth continues to adjust health and safety protocols during coronavirus pandemic

Disney World will not allow eating and drinking while walking because it requires removing face masks. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.video

Disney World bans eating, drinking while walking

Disney World will not allow eating and drinking while walking because it requires removing face masks. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.

Keep your cool, hungry customers.

Walt Disney World visitors dining at table-service restaurants at resort hotels must now receive a temperature check before entering the eatery.

Guests at Disney's Riviera Resort see Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck during breakfast at Topolino's Terrace Flavors of the Riviera. (Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

According to a recent update on Disney’s Know Before You Go page, customers who have a temperature of 100.4 F or above will be denied entry into Disney Resort hotel restaurants for table service, as will the rest of their party. Disney fan site Inside the Magic spotted the new rule on Monday.

DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY113.98-1.63-1.41%

Dining within the recently reopened Disney looks a little bit different as the coronavirus health crisis continues. The theme park is now using reduced-contact menus and has modified self-serve offerings, such as beverages, to now be served by cast members.

The theme park has also doubled down on enhanced cleaning measures to sanitize high-touch, high-traffic places and spaces like restrooms and tables.

During the phased reopening, characters maintain proper physical distancing while parading through the restaurant during mealtimes. (Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

In addition, seating areas, dining areas and pagers at food-serving establishments will be cleaned between parties, Disney said.

The most magical place on Earth continues to make adjustments to its health and safety measures amid the pandemic; the Orlando, Florida, theme park recently banned guests from eating and drinking while walking and from entering the park wearing face masks with valves or holes.

