Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina

One passenger was killed and four others injured after a Viking cruise ship off the coast of Argentina was struck with a powerful "rogue" wave.

The Viking Polaris, a cruise ship sailing toward Ushuaia, Argentina, was hit Wednesday on its side by the wave.

"There was a rogue wave incident involving the Viking Polaris on November 29 at 22:40 local time, while the ship was sailing towards Ushuaia, Argentina," Viking confirmed. "The ship sustained limited damage during the incident and arrived in port in Ushuaia without further incident the afternoon of November 30."

The wave shattered a line of windows along the ship and shook the vessel violently upon impact.

Viking confirmed that the disaster resulted in the death of one passenger, and four others experienced non-life-threatening injuries.

"It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident," Viking said in a statement.

The company added, "We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies. We will continue to offer our full support to the family in the hours and days ahead."

"Our focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew, and we are working directly with them to arrange return travel," the company said. "A two-week journey of stunning views—cut short."