Walmart, Hobby Lobby among retailers accused of mimicking Crocs foam clogs

Crocs Inc. is suing a handful of major retailers for allegedly copying its iconic foam shoe.

Over 20 companies – including namesakes such as Walmart and Hobby Lobby – are accused of infringing on registered trademarks for Crocs' Classic Clog.

The footwear company, which filed lawsuits in various U.S. District Courts, is now seeking monetary damages for violations of certain intellectual property.

The companies allegedly infringed on its "iconic design marks" which consists of its "three-dimensional configuration of the outside of an upper for a shoe" and signature holes, according to a 108-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Colorado.

For instance, Walmart is accused of selling a knockoff version under multiple names, including "Time and True," "George," and "Wonder Nation," according to the complaint. Similarly, Hobby Lobby is accused of promoting and selling "shoe models bearing the 3D Marks under various names and style descriptions," according to the complaint.

Representatives for Walmart and Hobby Lobby did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

"Crocs has suffered and will continue to suffer irreparable harm to its goodwill and reputation" with its customers and the general public, "who are confused as to the source of the accused products after they have been sold," the complaint says.

The company claims in the suit that it "generated substantial revenue from the sales of its footwear products bearing the Asserted Trademarks," gaining hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue within the last three years alone.

"These actions underscore our determination to take forceful steps to protect our trademarks and other intellectual property," said Daniel Hart, Crocs' chief legal and risk officer, in a statement. "It is essential that we protect Crocs’ iconic DNA, and we will not tolerate the infringement of our rights or those who try to freeride on the investments we have made in our brand."