Food and Drinks

Cracker Barrel’s holiday menu aims to cater to gatherings of all sizes

Chain offering everything from country fried turkey to spiral-sliced sugar-cured ham

Near, far, wherever you are, Cracker Barrel believes that the holidays will go on – and can be just as comfortable as ever.

To pull this off, the family-friendly diner chain is rolling out its menu of holiday meals built for whatever kind of gathering you are planning on having this holiday season -- from virtual to in-person, while still adhering to CDC guidelines.

Throughout December, Cracker Barrel will be offering meals available in store and to take home.

At participating locations – which depend on local and state coronavirus restrictions – the restaurant has rolled out Grandma’s Holiday Sampler to start your day. The breakfast option comes with hand-breaded country fried turkey and gravy, buttermilk pancakes and eggs as well as a choice of fried apples or hashbrown casserole, according to a press release.

GUY FIERI'S TRASH CAN NACHOS TO BE OFFERED NATIONWIDE ALONGSIDE GOURMET OPTIONS ON GOLDBELLY

For those doing their feasting at home, Cracker Barrel has added a new Holiday Heat n’ Serve Feast, which serves 8-10, as well as a Family Dinner portion, which is the same meal, but for 4-6 people.

MCDONALD’S ENDING HAPPY MEAL SUBSIDY, POSSIBLY INCREASING PRICE IN 2021

The dinners, which are available for pickup Dec. 21 through Dec. 28, save for Christmas Day when the chain will be closed, take about three hours to prepare at home and include spiral-sliced sugar-cured ham, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish and either two or three sides depending on the size of the meal. Similar to the brand’s Thanksgiving offering, the holiday meals can be ordered 24 hours in advance of pickup.

Prices vary depending on location, but the meals for 8-to-10 people start at around $139.99 and $79.99 for 4-6 people. Grandma's Sampler starts at $9,99. 

Last week the chain reported earnings and fiscal first-quarter profit of $170.7 million. The company also posted revenue of $646.5 million in the period, which also topped Wall Street forecasts where analysts surveyed by Zacks expected revenue to come in at $638.7 million.

