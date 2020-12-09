Guy Fieri's Trash Can Nachos to be offered nationwide alongside gourmet options on Goldbelly

Now you can eat Trash Can Nachos without having to get dressed and leave your house.

Guy Fieri is known for taking his duties as the mayor of Flavortown very seriously. Over the years, this has meant bringing his unique style of food to the masses. And now, one of his most well-known creations is no longer exclusive to his restaurants.

Fieri has teamed up with Goldbelly, an online marketplace for “gourmet food and food gifts,” to create the Trash Can Nachos meal kit. Fieri first announced the partnership in a Tuesday tweet, in which he promised that the meal kit would be available “nationwide.”

“Citizens of Flavortown, today is the day you’ve been waitin’ for,” Fieri wrote on Twitter.

Trash Cans Nachos were previously only available at Fieri’s restaurants, including his Guy Fieri's American Kitchen and Bar locations, or his Guy Fieri's Dive Bar and Taco Joints.

According to the Goldbelly website, the meal kit includes everything needed to make the dish, including a mini “trash can.” The offering also comes in three flavors, BBQ, BBQ brisket and BBQ pulled pork.

Trash Can Nachos join Goldbelly’s other meal kits, many of which are inspired by popular dishes from famous chefs and restaurants. The website also sells kits inspired by Wolfgang Puck, Gramercy Tavern and Momofuku.

“So excited to launch our partnership with Guy, one of the greatest food explorers of our time!" said Joe Ariel, CEO and founder of Goldbelly, in a statement obtained by Thrillist. "We worked with Guy to create the perfect kit to make his famous Trash Can Nacho tower in your own kitchen with all the ingredients you need (and your very own trash can!). We’re excited to Goldbelly a taste of Flavortown to your couch!”