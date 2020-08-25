Cracker Barrel focusing on 'homestyle comfort' with fall menu additions

Get ready to get all warm and cozy with Cracker Barrel’s newest "homestyle comfort" fall menu available through Oct. 11.

The country cooking chain has revealed its menu additions, which include a comfort-food classic and fan-favorite fall-spiced dessert intended to kick off the season of cooler temperatures.

"As we move into this next season and continue to navigate uncertain times, we hope that our new menu additions offer families new ways to connect and enjoy the craveable, homestyle cooking they've always loved here at Cracker Barrel – whether they're dining with us in our Old Country Store or in the comfort of their home," said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Culinary and Menu Strategy Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer.

Joining the menu for a limited time will be its home-style creamy Chicken Pot Pie, as well as a classic Carrot Cake, with coconut, pineapple and walnuts, and a new Peach Tea.

Since it is fall, the chain also added a Pumpkin Spice Latte to its menu.

A new Kid’s Menu will also be featured at chains nationwide.