Cracker Barrel expanding beer, wine test amid coronavirus comeback
Test has been 'surprisingly popular' with guests, CEO says
Come for the gravy n' biscuits, stay for the booze.
Cracker Barrel is experimenting with serving beer and wine at the family-oriented chain restaurant as it aims to boost lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic with dining rooms reopening across the country.
Beer and wine are now being offered in 20 restaurants, and the Tennessee-based casual dining chain says it's planning to expand the launch, in addition to a new menu that includes dishes like fried pork chops and chicken pot pie, Nation's Restaurant News reported.
Cracker Barrel first began testing beer and wine on the menu in January in Florida, and president and CEO Sandra Cochran said during a Tuesday earnings call that the test has been "surprisingly popular" with guests.
Like businesses across the country, Cracker Barrel took a hit when dining rooms in markets were forced to shutter with stay-at-home orders in place. As a result, it saw 41.7 percent decline in same-store sales. Quarterly revenues decreased by 41.5% to $432.5 million, the company's earnings report revealed.
The Southern-style chain announced last month a partnership with third-party delivery service DoorDash to bring eaters its comfort food delivered to the comfort of their own homes with more eaters ordering in.