Coronavirus pandemic plunged Cracker Barrel revenue 42% in third quarter

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. reported a sharp drop in sales and a loss of $6.81 a share for its latest quarter, another illustration of how the Covid-19 pandemic hit restaurants that rely on in-store dining.

The company reported a net loss of $161.9 million for the third quarter that ended May 1, down from a profit of $50.4 million, of $2.09 a share, the year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of $1.81 a share. Analysts predicted a loss of $1.06 a share on that metric.

The company said Tuesday it generated $432.5 million in total revenue, down 42% compared with the same period last year and less than the $478 million that analysts polled by FactSet predicted.

Comparable sales from restaurants declined 42% for the period.

Like other restaurant companies, Cracker Barrel moved to focus on selling food to customers via take-out and delivery options after shutting down its dining rooms earlier this year as officials looked to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Results for the latest period reflected its payment of $17 million to hourly store employees, funds meant to provide short-term financial assistance.

In the quarter, Cracker Barrel also recorded a non-cash impairment of $132.9 million tied to its investment in Punch Bowl Social, a food, drinks and entertainment brand.

It also recorded $18.3 million in non-cash impairment charges related to store assets.

Cracker Barrel also said Tuesday that as of May 29, 505 of its stores were offering limited dine-in service.

"The company expects that substantially all stores will have limited dine-in service by the end of June," it said. Cracker Barrel has 664 company stores in 45 states and also owns a brand called Maple Street Biscuit Company.

