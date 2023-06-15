CPSC to hold forum on lithium-ion batteries in e-bikes after string of deadly fires

The head of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced plans Thursday to hold a public meeting to further investigate safety issues with lithium-ion batteries in e-bikes following a sting of deadly fires.

"Lithium-ion battery fires are deadly and destructive, as we have all learned from recent e-bike fires in New York and around the country," Alexander Hoehn-Saric, chair of the CPSC, tweeted.

During the public forum on July 27, the agency will "gather information and expertise regarding the science of these fires, particular safety issues related to e-bikes, and what it means for safety as more and more of these batteries are used in our homes and garages," Hoehn-Saric continued.

The meeting will not only focus on fires occurring in e-bikes and other micro-mobility products, but on the "fire risks that may arise with the growing consumer market for other products containing such batteries," according to the CPSC.

In recent years, there has been a rise in the number of fires involving such products, the CPSC said.

From January 1, 2021, through Nov. 28, 2022, there was at least 208 reports of fire or overheating incidents involving micro-mobility devices across the country. This resulted in at least 19 fatalities, five of which were associated with e-scooters, 11 with hoverboards and three with e-bikes, the agency said.

In New York City alone – where these micro-mobility devices have surged to popularity for making deliveries and commuting – there have already been 59 e-bike-related fires in 2023. Five people have died so far this year.

The July forum marks latest effort from the independent regulatory agency to try and put an end to these fires, which have already reached a "crisis level," commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. warned in a December statement.

In December, the agency warned the micro-mobility industry that they must "ensure that the micro-mobility devices for consumer use that they manufacture, import, distribute, or sell in the United States have been designed, manufactured, and certified for compliance with the applicable consensus U.S. safety standards," the CPSC said.

Trumka Jr. previously said that imported lithium-ion batteries or e-bikes that fail minimum industry standards may be seized at the ports and that the agency may issue "penalties against those who fail to inform our agency of hazards posed by their products."

Recalls will also be issued if necessary.

For its upcoming meeting, Hoehn-Saric is welcoming those who have expertise to share on the subject to submit an abstract by June 29.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.