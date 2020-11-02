Over 25% of employees have faced pressure by colleagues to switch political parties: Survey

If your colleagues have tried to persuade you into flipping political parties ahead of the 2020 presidential election, you're not alone.

More than 25% of U.S. employees reported that a co-worker has tried to push them into changing their political party preference in the past year alone, according to Glassdoor's 2020 "Politics at Work" survey.

The survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll, indicated that although employees prefer to keep politics out of work, most still engage in political conversations in the workplace.

The survey also indicated that there are heightened tensions leading up to the presidential race, with 21% saying they wouldn't want to work with someone who plans to vote for a presidential candidate they don’t like.

About 24% of Republican employees and 23% of Democrat employees are in agreement.

Even still, a majority of employees believe any type of political discussion within the workplace is not only inappropriate but can even hinder career opportunities, according to the findings.

Three in five employees -- about 60% -- believe discussing politics at work is unacceptable. Roughly 60% of employees believe discussing politics at work could negatively impact their career opportunities. About three-in-five younger employees, between 18 and 34 years old, believe discussing politics at work could negatively impact their career opportunities, the survey says.

However, this hasn't stopped more than half of workers -- about 57% -- from partaking in such conversations.

The results were gathered among 1,204 U.S. employees over the age of 17 from Jan.13-15, 2020.

